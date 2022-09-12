Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Prayer vigil held for injured Troup football player
Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game

Latest News

Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it ‘misguided’
airport
Record-breaking airline delays have government officials facing pressure for solutions
"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters May 26.
Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law