Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man’s private collection of vintage cars, boats, and motorcycles is set to be auctioned off.

Gene Ponder’s collection features over 120 cars, motorcycles, and boats. The collection is set to be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s.

Jamey Boyum takes a look at the collection. You can also find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.