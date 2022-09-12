Longview man accused of stealing over $30,000 worth of items

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Longview was arrested and accused of stealing a tractor, trailer, amongst other tools from a local business in August.

According to an affidavit, on Monday, Aug. 22nd, Longview police say Paul Douglas Cash II was captured via surveillance camera cutting the lock of a gate from a Jason’s Plumbing store and stealing a black Kearny trailer valued at $4,577.98, a Kubota Tractor valued at $26,866.37, and an excavator bucket amongst other things bringing the total theft valuation at $35,603.35.

The affidavit states the store owner’s son posted a photo of the surveillance video on Facebook urging his followers to keep a lookout for the white Ford pickup. Shortly after, the owner’s son was contacted by a witness who spotted the white pickup at a local EZ Mart located in the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 349. The affidavit states the witness said he spoke with one man inside the truck and got his phone number. Later on, the witness called the phone number and it took him to a voicemail account belonging to Paul Cash.

After a quick Facebook search, the affidavit states the witness was able to positively identify Cash from their earlier conversation. A Longview police officer spoke with the witness and was able to find Cash’s personal Facebook profile which tipped investigators off to Cash’s place of residence. The affidavit states Cash’s residence was then searched but no stolen property was located.

The investigating officer was later contacted by the Longview Police Department to advise him that they had Paul Cash in custody for driving a stolen vehicle that matched the description in the captured surveillance camera.

Paul Douglas Cash II was booked on Aug. 23rd and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft property setting his bond total at $40,000.

