Kilgore police searching for theft suspect caught on camera

Kilgore, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is looking for a theft suspect caught on surveillance video Saturday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen on the porch of a home on James St.

If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, Please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.

