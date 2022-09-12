Kilgore police searching for theft suspect caught on camera
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Kilgore, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is looking for a theft suspect caught on surveillance video Saturday.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man seen on the porch of a home on James St.
If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, Please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.
