Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A third grade student and his father were killed in a Sunday morning wreck that injured seven others, according to the Henderson Independent School District.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, first responders from several departments were called to the multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 259 N near Henderson.

EMS transported several people with injuries to nearby hospitals and a trauma center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Three other Henderson ISD students were among the injured, a news release stated.

“Counselors will be available (Monday) for both our students and our staff. Our hearts are heavy and we grieve with the families in this most difficult of times.”

