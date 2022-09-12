Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man was sentenced to 7 years in Trinity County district court Monday for robbing a bank.

Heath Edward Bumpous, 33, was arrested Oct. 4, 2019 after robbing the Citizens State Bank in Groveton.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

“Although he had no criminal history, a good work history and used the money to pay for a wedding venue you cant put peoples’ lives in danger without serious repercussions” Wallace said.

Bumpous’ fiancé saw the Facebook post with the surveillance video stills and recognized him. She told Bumpous to turn himself into authorities.

