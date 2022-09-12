Flint man indicted in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury indicted a Flint man on a charge of murder.

The August 18 indictment was handed to Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, who turned himself in to Smith County authorities on June 3 following the shooting death of a Tyler man. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to investigators, Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place on May 30. Deweerdt was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

