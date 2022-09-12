Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Flint man indicted in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

Christopher Ryan Henry
Christopher Ryan Henry((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury indicted a Flint man on a charge of murder.

The August 18 indictment was handed to Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, who turned himself in to Smith County authorities on June 3 following the shooting death of a Tyler man. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to investigators, Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot in the 800 block of Pinedale Place on May 30. Deweerdt was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
3 adults, 1 child killed in Rusk County crash
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31

Latest News

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding