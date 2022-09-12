Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge.

The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of Marlin.

DPS troopers said an investigation revealed the driver of the Dodge Ram was traveling westbound and “failed to properly negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and drive off a bridge.”

Black, a passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the driver of the truck and a second passenger were transported to a local hospital. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

“A distraction is any activity that diverts your attention from the task of driving,” DPS said.

“Driving deserves your full attention. If another activity demands your attention, instead of attempting it while driving, find a safe place to stop to attend to those matters.”

The investigation is active and ongoing, DPS said.

