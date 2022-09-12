CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles.

Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said they began the process to bring a studio here in March of 2021.

“We were originally supposed to be in the Cumberland Shopping Center, which is on the other side of town,” she said. “Well there were some issues with construction, COVID caused so many delays.”

CycleBar Tyler offers a rhythm-based, interval ride to those who come, with guidance from an instructor throughout the ride. Greenland said their signage took a little longer than they expected and they learned more about the permit process in Tyler.

“Most places in Texas require that your fire inspection be done very, very last. That’s not the case for Tyler. Tyler wants your fire inspection done before they give you your final certificate of occupancy,” Greenland explained.

There are 45 smart bikes in a studio equipped with concert-like lighting and music. Melanie Lane is the lead instructor at Cyclebar Tyler and went through a five-week boot camp prior to their opening.

“It finally hit me the day that the bikes were put in here and the sound system was on and it was just like, this is it. We’re here, Tyler is not gonna know what hit them, it’s so much fun,” Lane said. “It was cool to see everything before, as a potential member, and then go through the boot camp process and then to be here doing some of the first classes to ever happen in this studio.”

The classes offer riders more than just cardio, they also incorporate an upper body workout using a four or six pound bar, that’s the choice of the rider.

For Lane, she said she’s proud of the accomplishments she’s made.

“When I first did my audition it was two songs and I was like dying at the end and every time I got off the bike I was like, I can’t do this, there’s no way I can do this for 45 minutes. But going through the boot camp process and trusting the process, all of a sudden it’s like, I’m doing 45-minutes classes,” she said. “I’m talking and I’m coaching and I’m dancing and I’m doing everything that I thought I couldn’t do. So it was really cool for me because I created a goal for myself and I accomplished it.”

Greenland said there were many times when she and her husband were ready to throw the towel in, but she’s glad they kept going.

“It’s very heartwarming and humbling to go through an experience like this, especially when there is a lot of adversity in the world and there are struggles, and people are afraid of getting sick. But you find those people and you build a community and everybody just enjoys it,” Greenland said.

CycleBar Tyler is open seven days a week and offers between 23 and 26 classes throughout the week. For more information visit, https://www.cyclebar.com/location/tyler

