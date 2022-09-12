Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog

Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson explains how he and John Moore, the District Attorney elect, are working together before Moore is sworn in as
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson explains how he and John Moore, the District Attorney elect, are working together before Moore is sworn in as DA in January. 

Watson said he and Moore are working together to address a backlog in cases because of the pandemic and because the DA’s Office is short staffed. Moore came into the office on September 1.

