Arrest made in connection with Harrison County homicide

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect believed to be involved with the death of an Avinger is now in custody.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement via social media Monday afternoon. A press conference will be held at 7 p.m. for full details.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday in regards to an unresponsive male near the roadway, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, the deputies report they found Blake Edward Reddock, of Avinger, deceased.

HCSO investigators were immediately notified and responded. The manner in which Reddock was found has confirmed this to be a homicide investigation, according to officials.

