Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their Week Three Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday with a lot of movement. Texas A&M fell 18 spots from No.6 to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State at home 17-14 on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference continues to lead all conferences with eight teams still ranked. Georgia moved up a spot to No. 1, while Alabama fell to No. 2 after barely beating Texas 20-19. Kentucky climbed to No. 9 after beating Florida, who slid to No. 18. Arkansas comes in at No. 10, Tennesse is ranked 15, while Ole Miss comes in at No. 20.

Appalachian State received votes after upsetting the Aggies and sit just outside the poll at No. 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized
Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Prayer vigil held for injured Troup football player
Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game

Latest News

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during...
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Grand Slam title, top ranking
Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the...
George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute
A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football...
Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host high school football team Sunday
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer Anthony Varvaro dies in car crash