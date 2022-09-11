Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their Week Three Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday with a lot of movement. Texas A&M fell 18 spots from No.6 to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State at home 17-14 on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference continues to lead all conferences with eight teams still ranked. Georgia moved up a spot to No. 1, while Alabama fell to No. 2 after barely beating Texas 20-19. Kentucky climbed to No. 9 after beating Florida, who slid to No. 18. Arkansas comes in at No. 10, Tennesse is ranked 15, while Ole Miss comes in at No. 20.

Appalachian State received votes after upsetting the Aggies and sit just outside the poll at No. 28.

