Jewelry collection worth $1 million to be displayed at Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Almost $1 million worth of rarely seen jewelry from the Jimmy Dean Collection will be displayed Sept 17 during the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival at Wayland Baptist University.

“This is a collection of 19 exceptional pieces that the late musician’s wife, Donna, has entrusted to the Jimmy Dean Museum, including crown jewels like the famous gold and diamond belt buckle the entertainer wore during his performances,” said Gary Vaughn, marketing director for the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival. “During the festival, these pieces will be displayed at the museum, just a short walk away from Laney Activities Center, where most of the festival activities take place.”

14K yellow gold oval shaped belt buckle measuring 4.5”x3.25” with Jimmy Dean’s initials in the center. (Wayland Baptist University)

The collection includes the cuffs links and studs worn by the famous Plainview native, as well as a one-of-a-kind Italian watch Jimmy Dean commissioned and enjoyed wearing. A fabulous diamond necklace the businessman gave to his wife as a wedding present is a must-see piece, and there are lots of other beautiful pieces in the collection.

Lady’s 18K gold and diamond straight line necklace with 95 graduated full cut brilliant diamond tapering in size. (Wayland Baptist University)

Jewels in the Jimmy Dean Collection are not usually on public display at the museum. However, an exception is being made during this year’s Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival.

“These pieces are quite extraordinary, and this is one of the few opportunities there will be to see them,” Vaughn said

The jewelry display is part of the two-day Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival that kicks off Friday night, Sept. 16, with “An Evening with Billy Dean,” an acoustical concert by the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. Known for chart-topping singles like “Billy the Kid,” “Only Here for a While” and “Somewhere in My Broken Heart”, Billy Dean, who is not related to Jimmy Dean, is currently enjoying the success of his latest single, “The Rest of It’s Mine.” Floydada native Jason Nutt and Highway 70 open for Billy Dean’s Friday night concert.

Noel and Ben Haggard, sons of country music legend Merle Haggard, wrap up the festival Saturday night, Sept. 17, with a nostalgic musical tribute to their father. Steve Burris and the High Plains Drifters open the show Saturday night.

Smith Auto Family sponsors “An Evening with Billy Dean”, while United Supermarkets sponsors the Merle Haggard Tribute.

Advance tickets for each show are $35 and are now on sale at JimmyDeanMuseum.com. The intimate setting of the newly remodeled Harral Memorial Auditorium on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus means that tickets are limited for each performance and are expected to go fast.

In between the concerts, there will be more music as well as lots of activities inside and outside Laney Activities Center. Events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, include arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and lots of fun for the whole family. Admission to those events is free.

Up to 50 arts and craft vendors are expected to be inside Laney Activities Center. Plus, food trucks from across the region will offer delicious cuisine outside the building. David Lee Rodriguez, a Grammy-nominated Tejano singer; The Royal Priesthood, a gospel musical group from Happy Union Baptist Church; and Adaryll Jordan, an energetic saxophone player from West Texas, will be performing during the day Saturday.

“From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, just about everything is free,” Vaughn said. “This is a great opportunity to enjoy family friendly activities inside the cool Laney Activities Center as well as outside in the warm sunshine. There is really something for everyone.”

The newest attraction at the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival will be Painting with a Twang, which makes it debut from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17 and is sponsored by High Plains Concrete. Painting tickets are $15, and seating is limited to the first 30 to reserve their seat. During the session, artists from Lubbock-based Painting with a Twist will assist participants with creating “Hello Fall” art pieces while sipping cool lemonade, one of Jimmy Dean’s favorite beverages. All supplies are provided, and each participant takes home their 16″x20″ completed canvas. Reserve a seat for Painting with a Twang at JimmyDeanMuseum.com.

“This festival is a celebration,” Vaughn said. “Not only are we honoring one of Plainview favorite sons, but we are celebrating with great music, the arts and family-friendly activities. This event is just like Jimmy Dean, the man we honor — bigger than life.”

Opened in 2016, the Jimmy Dean Museum was built on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus with a gift from Donna Dean to continue her husband’s legacy. Proceeds benefit the Jimmy Dean Museum.

