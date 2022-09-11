Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses.

While showing the sunglasses, the man pulled out a handgun to an employee and demanded the money from the cash register.

According to the Houston Police, as the suspect was escorting the employee to the cash register, two more men, both armed with handguns, walked into the business.

The suspects then forced the employees to the ground while they removed the money from the cash drawers along with designer glasses, placing everything in a black trash bag.

The suspects then ran out of the back door emergency exit, got into a black four-door Lexus, and fled the scene.

Suspect number one is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, thin muscular build and wearing a black long sleeve short, black pants, a cap and sunglasses.

Suspect number two is described as a Black man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, heavy set and wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Suspect number two is described as a White man, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with tattoos on neck and wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a cap.

The escape vehicle is described as a Black Lexus four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

