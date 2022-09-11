Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger man was found dead in Harrison County Saturday night in an apparent homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday in regards to an unresponsive male near the roadway, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, the deputies report they found Blake Edward Reddock, of Avinger, deceased.

HCSO investigators were immediately notified and responded. The manner in which Reddock was found has confirmed this to be a homicide investigation, according to officials.

More information will be released at an appropriate time.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the HCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.

