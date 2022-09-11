Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Homicide investigation underway for man found dead in Harrison County

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Harrison County Sheriff's Office(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger man was found dead in Harrison County Saturday night in an apparent homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday in regards to an unresponsive male near the roadway, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, the deputies report they found Blake Edward Reddock, of Avinger, deceased.

HCSO investigators were immediately notified and responded. The manner in which Reddock was found has confirmed this to be a homicide investigation, according to officials.

More information will be released at an appropriate time.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the HCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4020. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Chrysoula Chilcott
Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years
Prayer vigil held for injured Troup football player
Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery

Latest News

Overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
Emergency teams responded to the scene.
Rusk County multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, several hospitalized
Firefighters' 9/11 remembrance walk
Carthage firefighters hold annual 9/11 walk
The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event