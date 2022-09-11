Controlled burn in Payne Springs gets out of hand

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - What began as a controlled burn Sunday afternoon spread across a backyard and threatened a house, according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

PSFR volunteers were alerted that a controlled burn had gotten out of control at about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in Indian Harbor. PSFR Brush 2 and Engine 2 responded along with Log Cabin Tanker 1.

Units arrived to find a fire in the back yard that had melted the siding of a structure, according to a social media post from PSFR. The post said the resident was using a burn barrel, and an ember started a fire in the back yard; they were very lucky that the house didn’t catch on fire, and there were no injuries.

