Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stole a vehicle in Illinois and ran out of gas on I-20 in Lindale has accepted a two-year prison sentence.

Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 60, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom Friday.

Caragonne was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, when she was found walking away from a stalled SUV on I-20 in Lindale. She told an officer she had run out of gas.

However, when a second LPD officer ran the vehicle’s license plates, it turned out that it had been reported stolen from a dealership in Illinois.

Caragonne told one of the Lindale PD officers at the scene that she decided to take the SUV from the dealership after her own vehicle ran out of gas.

