Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years

Chrysoula Chilcott
Chrysoula Chilcott(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stole a vehicle in Illinois and ran out of gas on I-20 in Lindale has accepted a two-year prison sentence.

Chrysoula Chilcott Caragonne, 60, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom Friday.

Caragonne was arrested on Oct. 1, 2020, when she was found walking away from a stalled SUV on I-20 in Lindale. She told an officer she had run out of gas.

However, when a second LPD officer ran the vehicle’s license plates, it turned out that it had been reported stolen from a dealership in Illinois.

Caragonne told one of the Lindale PD officers at the scene that she decided to take the SUV from the dealership after her own vehicle ran out of gas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Winona Tornado Damage
Winona couple waiting for repairs following August tornado
Jack Elementary 9/11 Ceremony
Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony
Lake Stryker Water Woes
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues
SFA Dorms
SFA Dorms