West Texan planning flight to Normandy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week’s Airsho will feature numerous planes from different eras, including World War two, but some people are already planning world war two events, years in the future.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day isn’t until June 6, 2024, but the logistical wheels of that day, are already humming.

Odessa native, Miles Turner, is determined to be in Normandy for D-Day.

“This is our year. we’re going full speed. we’re going to give it everything we got.”

Turner is part of ‘greatest generation aircraft’ an organization that’s trying to send people like Turner to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

There is one catch, they’ll be flying there in a World War 2-era plane.

“It’s a Douglas dc-3. its military designation is a c-47. this one was built in December 1942.”

But getting to Normandy by dc-3 is expensive. GGA needs to raise about half a million dollars.

“We have to install new radios for the oceanic routes. We have to get a liferaft, do survival training, get survival suits, spare parts. Just the gas and oil alone is tens of thousands of dollars.”

The flight will carry a crew of 6, turner and three other pilots, and two mechanics.

The flight will depart fort worth and make numerous stops on the way to Normandy, where it will participate in D-Day re-enactments with about a dozen other planes, including dropping paratroopers on Normandy beach.

For Turner, it’s about keeping history alive.

“That’s why we do what we do. we want to honor those people. we don’t want to let that be forgotten.”

If you would like to donate to this cause… you can go to the website GGA1.org and click on the ‘donate’ link on the home page.

