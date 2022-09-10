Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup High School football player suffers head injury

Troup ISD
Troup ISD(Troup ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - A football player from Troup High School was injured last night, according to First Baptist Church of Troup.

The church’s social media post indicates Cooper Reid suffered a head injury at the high school’s homecoming football game.

A prayer meeting will be held at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the FBCT sanctuary for Cooper and his family.

Additionally, Troup ISD made a post announcing their homecoming dance has been postponed. Instead, the administration says a prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the high school football field.

