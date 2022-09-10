Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The remainder of the evening will be a quiet one with mostly clear skies and temperatures steadily cooling into the upper 60s overnight. Temps will be warm again tomorrow, but a cold front that arrives early tomorrow morning will lead to more of a wider spread in the afternoon, with northern areas only reaching into the upper 80s for highs while southern zones warm into the lower 90s. East Texas looks to remain mostly dry tomorrow minus a slim chance for a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon along the front for areas south of I-20. Afternoon highs will see a decent drop into the mid to upper 80s on Monday with some pleasant lower humidity values, but our break from the 90s will be short lived unfortunately as temperatures quickly rebound back into the lower 90s for the second half of next week with mostly dry conditions. Have a safe weekend and enjoy the lovely weather!

