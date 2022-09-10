Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Quiet conditions tonight. Cold front arrives tomorrow which brings cooler temps for the start of the work week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The remainder of the evening will be a quiet one with mostly clear skies and temperatures steadily cooling into the upper 60s overnight. Temps will be warm again tomorrow, but a cold front that arrives early tomorrow morning will lead to more of a wider spread in the afternoon, with northern areas only reaching into the upper 80s for highs while southern zones warm into the lower 90s. East Texas looks to remain mostly dry tomorrow minus a slim chance for a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon along the front for areas south of I-20. Afternoon highs will see a decent drop into the mid to upper 80s on Monday with some pleasant lower humidity values, but our break from the 90s will be short lived unfortunately as temperatures quickly rebound back into the lower 90s for the second half of next week with mostly dry conditions. Have a safe weekend and enjoy the lovely weather!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Chrysoula Chilcott
Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Gilmer judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips