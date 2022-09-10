Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall holds 9/11 remembrance weekend

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth spoke on what it means to remember the tragic day of 9/11.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - With solemn prayer and a symbolic tribute, East Texans marked and remembered 9/11 today.

The annual 9/11 community prayer service was held on the old downtown square in Marshall today. Honor and remembrance was given to the firefighters, members of the military, and civilians who lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attacks on America on the day of September 11, 2001.

After the prayer service, a symbolic climb was hosted by East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School, across from the courthouse square downtown.

First responders from numerous East Texas agencies took part in 11 trips up a certain set of exterior stairs, equaling 78 floors...the final level first responders reached in the Twin Towers before they collapsed.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth spoke on what it means to remember the tragic day.

