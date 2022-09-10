Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines

The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling locations across the city this afternoon.(City of Lufkin)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling locations across the city this afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. today a seizure operation began, according to a message from the City of Lufkin Communications Director.

Detectives began investigating the matter following months of increased criminal activity near the gambling locations, including an armed robbery in the 2000 block of S. First St. along with numerous citizen complaints.

Officers have responded to these locations a total of 132 times since the for-cash gambling machines have been in operation. In addition to the armed robbery, officers have responded for drug activity, fights in progress, stolen vehicles, theft, burglary, assaults, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief, according to Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas.

“Although operating a gambling establishment in and of itself is illegal, we are most concerned with other calls for service that they attract like armed robberies, fights, crimes against persons, and the general quality of life in the area,” Thomas said.

The game room managers are being identified, and their information will be added to evidence that will be presented to the Angelina County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

“Patrons of the game rooms will be identified and released at the scene after being checked for warrants,” Thomas said.

The case remains under investigation.

