Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event

The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin' for Jesus off-road expo.(KTRE/Brian Jordan)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo. The event is the largest the group holds every year, and it’s all about the community showing off their Jeeps and their love for Jesus.

It’s about “showing the community we can have good clean family fun,” Dwayne Greenwood said. “And, we can show off our Jeeps and love Jesus at the same time.”

It’s the fifth year the community has been Jeepin’ for Jesus. The first year had almost 100 people in attendance, and it has doubled in size every year, with more than 3,000 people from across the country taking part this year.

“People are coming from all over Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma to Lufkin, Texas, of all places,” Greenwood said.

It wouldn’t be possible without the most diehard fanbase in the vehicle world, according to Greenwood.

“It’s almost a cult,” Greenwood said. “It’s hysterical the way the Jeep community bonds together. This event is proof of that.”

But, Greenwood says that’s all part of being in the Jeep community. “That’s just what we do. I don’t really know why it is this way, but I’m blessed to be a part of the Jeep community.”

Those in attendance gave their thoughts on what makes the Jeep community so special.

“The loving and the caring and giving back to the community,” Tracy Thompson, a Jeep enthusiast, said. “Not to mention Jeeps are just fun.”

With each year, the Jeep community is brought closer together due to the event, and Greenwood says he can’t wait to see what the future has in store.

“I am eager to see what God does to this event,” Greenwood said, “because if it’s this big in five years I can’t imagine what it’s going to be in 10 years.”

