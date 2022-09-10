Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates a moored barge broke loose and hit the pipeline on Thursday. The pipeline runs through Lake Lery, which lies between St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes.

A news release Thursday night said nobody was hurt. Coast Guard spokesperson Riley Perkofski says that the pipeline is owned by Third Coast High Point Gas Transmission. The Houston company did not return a call for comment.

