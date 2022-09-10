Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans

A natural gas pipeline exploded southeast of New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The fire was...
A natural gas pipeline exploded southeast of New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The fire was still burning early Friday afternoon, though it didn't rise as high, Coast Guard Spokesperson Riley Perkofski said.(WWL-TV via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening.

The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates a moored barge broke loose and hit the pipeline on Thursday. The pipeline runs through Lake Lery, which lies between St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parishes.

A news release Thursday night said nobody was hurt. Coast Guard spokesperson Riley Perkofski says that the pipeline is owned by Third Coast High Point Gas Transmission. The Houston company did not return a call for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

