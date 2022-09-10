Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Highland Pines hosts annual appreciation breakfast for 9/11 first responders

With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 coming up, nursing and rehab center Highland Pines put on their annual drive-by breakfast for first responders.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the 21st anniversary of 9/11 coming up, nursing and rehab center Highland Pines put on their annual drive-by breakfast for first responders.

The idea came about the year after 9/11, when Highland Pines workers Candace Read and Carla Reaves wanted to do something to show appreciation for all that first responders do.

“I think it (9/11) gave all of us a wake-up call,” Read said. “I think we took people for granted, our first responders for granted, to a certain extent. We appreciate them, but maybe we don’t tell them that. When we see them, we should tell them we appreciate them.”

During Highland Pines’ event, EMS, police, fire and sheriff’s departments come by to enjoy great food and fellowship with one another.

The occasion gives people an extra reason to remember 9/11, and Chief Deputy Craig Harrington reflected on how that day impacted him and his own job.

He said, “It’s a pretty somber remembrance that, you know, sometimes this job does require the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s usually on days you never expect it to happen, and September the 11th was a day that nobody that was working up there thought it was gonna end the way it did. So, it’s just an eye opening experience.”

Harrington said he doesn’t always get to see his fellow city partners, so he enjoys the comradery that the event brings.

This is Highland Pines’ 20th annual breakfast event.

