Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gilmer judge arrested for driving while intoxicated

Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer district judge has been arrested for driving while intoxicated following an accident.

Upshur County deputies and DPS troopers responded to a vehicle accident on Hwy 154 at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

After investigation, Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, of Gilmer, was arrested on the charge of driving while intoxicated / misdemeanor B. He was booked into the Upshur County Jail with bond set at $1,500, then released upon posting bond.

Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Chrysoula Chilcott
Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Bristell Andrews, 4, of Carthage
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer

Latest News

Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Winona Tornado Damage
Winona couple waiting for repairs following August tornado
Jack Elementary 9/11 Ceremony
Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony
Lake Stryker Water Woes
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues