Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Carthage firefighters hold annual 9/11 walk

“When events like 9/11 take place, it’s personal for a lot of people — it really hits home with them.”
“When events like 9/11 take place, it’s personal for a lot of people — it really hits home with them.”
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters, first responders, Panola College students and city officials all gathered in front of the Panola courthouse to begin their annual two-mile walk to Bulldog Stadium.

“Being in the fire service for nearly 25 years, this was a very small thing that we could do to try and keep those people’s memory alive that lost their lives that day,” said Carthage Fire Marshall Randy Liedtke.

The firefighters and community members all wore lanyards with the name and age of a first responder who died during the 9/11 attack. As they arrived at Bulldog Stadium, they each rang a bell and placed their lanyards down.

Next, the community took 412 steps together to honor the 412 first responders who lost their lives while on duty during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York.

“When events like 9/11 take place, it’s personal for a lot of people — it really hits home with them,” said David Britt, a firefighter and the president of the inter-community volunteer fire department in Panola County. “I think that’s why a lot of these guys are out here now: they’re doing it, not for themselves, just as a way of remembering family loved ones who died on that day.”

Britt said there are some firefighters in their early twenties who are unaware of what happened that day, but many others will never forget.

“Some of us do remember that day. We all remember where we were at and what we were doing,” Britt said. “The way everybody came together after that — there wasn’t a division among people like there is now. We don’t want it to take things like that to bring us together. We just want to come together of our own free-will for events to get along with our fellow Americans, have fun,” said Britt.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Mr. Fowler serves as judge of the 115th District Court.
East Texas judge arrested for driving while intoxicated
Chrysoula Chilcott
Woman whose stolen vehicle ran out of gas in Lindale gets 2 years
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery

Latest News

The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event
With solemn prayer and a symbolic tribute, East Texans marked and remembered 9/11 today.
Marshall holds 9/11 remembrance weekend
With solemn prayer and a symbolic tribute, East Texans marked and remembered 9/11 today.
WebXtra: Marshall holds 9/11 remembrance weekend
Attendees enjoy great food and fellowship with one another.
Highland Pines hosts annual appreciation breakfast for 9/11 first responders