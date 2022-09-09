WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas couple has been surviving the last 17 days in their tornado-damaged home, still waiting to hear from their insurance company on when their home will be repaired.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Winona in August was an EF1 with 95 mile per hour winds.

The home of Shelley and Nelson Brumley was hit the hardest, with substantial roof and foundation damage.

Nelson, a 30-year firefighter with Winona VFD, has been contacting his insurance company daily for word on when action will be taken.

In the meantime he and his wife continue to live in the damaged home with patchwork plastic covering the openings to the roof and walls.

