WebXtra: UT Tyler history professor discusses changes following death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler Associate Professor of Modern European History Dr. Mandy Link shares how she will adjust her European History lesson plans with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Friday, Dr. Link will explain how the monarchy will change and what this means to UK and to people across the globe.

