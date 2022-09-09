TxDOT releases maintenance reports for week of Sept. 12

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT announced its maintenance schedules and constructions project updates for the Tyler District and East Texas during the week of Sept. 12.

Tyler Maintenance will be performing mill and inlay on Spur 248, starting near Old Omen Rd. on Monday and Tuesday and moving towards LP 323 to remainder of the week. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch work at various locations throughout the county.

Amongst the various projects includes a resurfacing project that will lead to lane closures while work is in progress. Hours of operations will be from 8pm to 5pm, Sunday through Thursday night, from Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County lines. Prairie Creek is also expected to have lane closures due to bridge maintenance and Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary is also expected to close off roads for the replacement of the existing bridge.

Crews will be rehabbing southbound left-turn lanes from FM 16 going southwest to I-20. Traffic control will consist of daily southbound inside lane closures managed by signs and channelizing devices. Contractors are scheduled to continue the final cleanup on FM 850 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays.

A new widening project will begin later in September in Anderson County. The project consists of expansion to a four-lane roadway with new bridges across the Neches River. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and expect lane closures and delay.

The Kilgore Traffic Circle will also undergo renovations completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout construction of a new bridge at the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 in Henderson County. Drivers should be prepared for lane closures and delays. Finalization for the new bridge are estimated to be somewhere in the Spring of 2024.

I-20 improvements in Van Zandt County are in their closeout phase and are expected to finish sometime this month but in the meantime plans are in motion to begin Super Two Widening north of US 80 and South of Canton. Traffic control will consist of a daily northbound shoulder closure managed by flaggers and pilot car.

