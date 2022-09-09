Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay is dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to weaken further as it curls out to sea, possibly bringing rain to southernmost California by the weekend.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but by evening it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

It had moved back over open water by late Thursday and was expected to weaken further Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County officials hold up their check.
Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants
Don Rainey
Vintage Motorcross race zooms into Marion County for 20th year
At tonight's meeting, the Longview city council approved a resolution this evening to enter...
Longview City Council approves resolution to update parks and recreation master plan