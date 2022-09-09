TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 315 blocked from FM 840 to FM 95 due to fuel spill in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A diesel spill is making travel treacherous in Rusk County Thursday night.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Hwy 315 is blocked from FM 840 to FM 95. Detours are in place, but officials ask that drivers use US 259/79 from Mount Enterprise to Carthage, or US 59/84 from Carthage to Mount Enterprise.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.