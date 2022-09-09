SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Friday that some of their buildings on campus will be demolished in order to create new, modern facilities for their students.

East College Dining Hall, Hall 16, And May’s Hall all face being demolished as SFA plans to upgrade some of their facilities. Hall 16 And the East College Dining Hall were built in 1966, and May’s Hall was built in 1950. All three of these facilities have served the students of SFA well but need to be replaced.

Interim President Steve Westbrook said this is apart of a long-term planning process.

“It was determined that our East College Cafeteria, which is obviously on the east side of campus and some of the residence halls that are on that side should be replaced and so planning began to determine where those particular projects would take place,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said Hall 16 Currently has no students residing in it and will be torn down this fall and the new dining hall will then be built where Hall 16 was.

“The new dining hall, once Hall 16 is removed, will be constructed and the plan is to have it open the fall of 2024. So, still a period of time but these are long processes,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said it’s important to keep their facilities as modern as possible for their students.

“Of course, we have a lot of students that live on our campus, we’re a highly residential campus. So, making sure we provide the right facilities and amenities for them is important,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said SFA is always looking towards the future.

“Overtime, people who have been here a long time know that the campus has evolved overtime and we will continue to evolve to meet the future. We’re going to be 99 years old in just a few days so we’re looking forward to the next 100 years with what our facilities will look like,” Westbrook said

Westbrook said eventually Hall 10 will be demolished and replaced as well.

