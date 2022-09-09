Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles

According to police, a male victim was shot around 10:10 p.m. near the Brandon Community Center, off Keltys Street and Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department continues to investigate a park shooting that happened at Brandon Park that left one person injured late Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made yet but according to Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the City of Lufkin, all parties involved in the shooting were juveniles.

(Source: KTRE staff)
(Source: KTRE staff)(Source: KTRE staff)

Pebsworth also mentioned that the prognosis for the victim is good and is still at the out-of-town hospital.

Anyone with additional details on the investigation is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or submit anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
TxDOT crews are still cleaning up the site of a crash between a school bus and a truck
TxDOT releases maintenance reports for week of Sept. 12
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado