Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department continues to investigate a park shooting that happened at Brandon Park that left one person injured late Wednesday night.

No arrests have been made yet but according to Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the City of Lufkin, all parties involved in the shooting were juveniles.

Pebsworth also mentioned that the prognosis for the victim is good and is still at the out-of-town hospital.

Anyone with additional details on the investigation is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or submit anonymous tips by contacting Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

