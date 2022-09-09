Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome

Accidental shooting at townhome((Source: Lufkin Police Department))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A person has been taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting at a Lufkin townhome.

Police said the shooting happened at a townhome in Crown Colony on Westchester Street.

Police said all involved parties have been detained and at this time it does not appear that foul play was involved.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said he was conscious and alert upon leaving the scene.

