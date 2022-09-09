Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very quiet and warm day across East Texas today, we are looking forward to a mild and clear night/morning for our Friday...the RED ZONE. Lots of sunshine and no rain is in the forecast. On Saturday, an area of low pressure to our East may allow for a few PM showers/thundershowers over the eastern half of ETX during the day. During the day on Sunday, a cold front is expected. No rain with the front, but a few clouds will dot the sky. Cooler, drier air is expected early next week dropping low temperatures into the middle to upper 60s for several days. Highs stay in the upper 80s on Monday, then back into the lower 90s by Tuesday as the Southeasterly wind returns. No rain is forecast for next week. Have a great Thursday Night.

