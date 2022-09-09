New East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry coming to Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile pantry with fresh produce and meat in Frankston.

The mobile pantry will be available the second Tuesday of every month beginning Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon St.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 13.9% of the residents are food insecure or 8,060 people according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The East Texas Food Bank currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine. There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food and children receive backpacks of food through their school.

The drive-through Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements

