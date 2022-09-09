Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

New East Texas Food Bank mobile pantry coming to Frankston

(KLTV)
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be offering a new mobile pantry with fresh produce and meat in Frankston.

The mobile pantry will be available the second Tuesday of every month beginning Sept. 13 at the United Methodist Church of Frankston located at 161 Weldon St.

“Anderson County has a great need for food assistance as 13.9% of the residents are food insecure or 8,060 people according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents.”

The East Texas Food Bank currently has seven partner agencies that operate food pantries in Frankston, Elkhart and Palestine. There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food and children receive backpacks of food through their school.

The drive-through Mobile Pantry is open to anyone needing food and there are no ID requirements

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
Katron Devonta Pittman, Rayfiel Demonte Gill, Gary Dawane Taylor, Jr., and Lillie Vivian McCoy
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
WebXtra: Winona couple waiting for repairs, following August tornado
Gregg County Fair
Gregg County Fair kicks off 72nd year Friday night
Gregg County Fair kicks off 72nd year Friday night
Gregg County Fair kicks off 72nd year Friday night