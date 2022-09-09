LPD investigating report of shots fired south of Overton Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call south of Overton Elementary around 3:20 p.m.

As children were leaving the school to go home, LISD police heard gunfire from south of the school. Police later located evidence of gunfire in the 3600 block of 31st Street in a neighborhood south of Overton Elementary School.

The students were ushered back into the school until they could be safely escorted out after LISD police and the LPD investigated the situation. No injuries were reported.

Lubbock police checked the school after a report of shots fired one block south of Overton Elementary on Friday. (Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Police stated the gunshots had no connection to Overton Elementary School or Westwind Elementary.

