Longview City Council approves resolution to update parks and recreation master plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At tonight’s meeting, the Longview city council approved a resolution this evening to enter into an agreement to update the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.

This plan builds upon successful plans in the past and is to not exceed $50,000.

The top three priorities in the plan are to increase trails, finish the lear park master plan, and general park improvements to existing parks.

“I love that our community has high expectations from us for our park system, and they are continually asking us to raise the bar,” says director of parks and recreation for the City of Longview, Scott Caron. “That’s a good problem to have, it means people are invested in our community and they are invested in our park system and they want more and better out of it and our job is to figure out ways to be able to do that - and that’s what we want to do.”

“You know, we want to see our parks improve,” says city council representative of district 4, Kristen Ishihara. “Citizens and residents are so, so enthusiastic about the trail system here in Longview, and that was not complete or on the radar to be complete when I first moved to Longview so seeing that come to fruition has just been an incredible experience.”

The city has applied for grants as well as public and private partnerships to fund the priorities in the plan.

The next step is to finalize the contract over the next month.

