Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Harris County Sheriff’s Office: Father lied about baby in Jeep Cherokee in order to find it quicker

Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.
Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.(Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of the stolen Jeep Cherokee with a child inside Thursday morning has been charged with falsifying a kidnapping by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Ray Gray, 38, was charged with filing a false report after reporting the kidnapping to get a better response to his stolen vehicle.

KTRK reports Gray was out on bond for DWI at the time of his arrest, records show.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators determined the child was never with him, but instead at a relative’s house.

The incident occurred before 5 a.m. Sept. 8 at a C-store in the 22523 block of Imperial Valley on FM 1960 when the man left the Jeep on and entered the store.

The Jeep was found at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 16400 block of Eton Block Lane.

According to KTRK, surveillance video obtained showed one individual getting out of the Jeep.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
The suspects abandoned the vehicle they allegedly committed the crime in and fled in another...
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
Police identify man seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County
Monterey high school football player, Zaidyn Ward, is hospitalized because of collapsing after...
Texas football player who collapsed after game needs open heart surgery
Buddy Holly 86th birthday
Remembering Buddy Holly, the day the music died