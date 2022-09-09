Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Warm and mostly sunny

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for your Friday forecast.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re off to another quiet and beautiful start this Friday with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s and mostly clear skies. Expect plenty of sunshine today as temperatures steadily warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. Skies are set to remain dry today which is good news for anyone planning on attending any area high school football games later this evening. We will remain quite warm over the weekend with highs in the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday, but the overall weather story is not so quiet. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast on Saturday for our easternmost counties as a disturbance moves into southern Louisiana/Mississippi from the Gulf of Mexico. The air above East Texas is quite dry, so rain will likely be very scattered and limited in the afternoon. East Texas looks to remain mostly dry on Sunday, but a weak cold front will swing through to at least stop our warming trend, placing highs back into the upper 80s on Monday. Our break from the 90s will be short lived unfortunately, as temperatures quickly rebound back into the lower 90s by the middle of next week with mostly dry conditions. Have a safe weekend and enjoy the lovely weather!

