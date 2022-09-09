Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Fair skies continue for the rest of the day with the lower humidity really making for a nice, comfortable evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight tonight with fair skies through morning. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. One or two isolated showers will be possible, but mainly just for eastern counties close to the state line of Louisiana. A weak cold front moves in early Sunday with more drier air moving in behind it. This means some nice mild mornings ahead with temperatures in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to start next week.

