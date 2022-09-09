Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Students and staff at Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School hosted their annual Patriot Day ceremony on Friday morning. This year’s ceremony marked the 21st Anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Patriot Day is always special and reverent for us at Jack because of our namesake,” Principal Brett Shelby said. “We celebrate this day each year to pay tribute to Dr. Bryan C. Jack, who was killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. We have traditionally honored veterans on this day by inviting family members who have served in the armed forces. We also take this opportunity to recognize first responders for their service,” added Shelby. “We have partnered with our local City of Tyler Police and Fire departments, as well as local first responders. We feel it is important to recognize individuals who played a vital role on this day, 21 years ago.”

Dr. Bryan C. Jack, a 1970 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, had worked for many years at the Pentagon. But on that day, he was flying to a speaking engagement in California. His flight: American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon. It crashed just 200 feet away from Jack’s office. Many believe if he was in his office that day, he may have survived the attack.

Jack was the son of Tyler educators and a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. In his honor, Jack Elementary School’s mascot is the Patriot, and their colors are red, white, and blue.

Dr. Bryan C. Jack, the son of Tyler educators and a graduate Robert E. Lee High School. (Courtesy photo)

