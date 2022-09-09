The Children’s Park welcomes new Triplet Bears statues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The park honors the lives of children who have passed away and is a place where mourning families can come together.

Thanks to generous donations, The Children’s Park received the Triplet Bears statues to honor the lives of children who have been lost.

“I know with my family, we love coming here and just enjoying the beauty of nature and the statues, and it just brings joy. We want to celebrate life, and it’s just a really sweet way of remembering the lives of those who have passed before us, especially our children,” said Elois Ghrist.

Ghrist is the executive director of The Children’s Park of Tyler.

Honoring those who were lost. (Sariah Bonds)

“Our goal is to walk with those who are mourning and let them know they are not alone,” said Ghrist. “We want people to know they don’t have to be alone during their grief.”

The park was founded about 23 years ago by Jennifer Carson, who lost her son when she was 35 weeks pregnant and felt a calling from God to build The Children’s Park.

The park is currently in Phase 3 of its new additions.

A piece of property was recently donated to the park by a neighbor, where the board of The Children’s Park plans to put 500 more engraved stones. The park currently has 800 of these stones, commemorating specific people.

“It’s not just for the loss of a child. If you have lost your mom, a best friend, a sibling — anybody that is a loved one that you’ve lost,” said Ghrist.

“We want to do it right before the holidays to give people something to look forward to: to give them extra comfort because the holidays can be a rough time when you are missing those loved ones sitting around the table,” said Ghrist.

The Children’s Park will host their 20th annual Day of Remembrance on Oct. 1, where angel ornaments engraved with a loved one’s name will be available.

The Children’s Park will also host a 5k remembrance walk Nov. 12.

