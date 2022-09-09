Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Cherokee County spoke out today about the quality of their water, saying they’ve seen issues with it for months.

This all happened next to Lake Striker in Cherokee County. Lake Stryker Water Supply has about 900 customers, and some of them showed up to the board meeting this morning looking for answers.

“The water is still not worth drinking or bathing in or doing much of anything else,” one person commented. This is the second month in a row residents have shown up to make their voices heard.

Sharon Stewart displayed a bottle of water she says she collected from her home faucet on Aug. 16.

“This is not acceptable,” said Stewart. “This is the reason why we’re here now and nobody was here in 2017, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Okay? Because this is not what we had, you know? And, we know what you’re capable of doing, and that’s what we’re asking for.”

The board’s secretary treasurer, Lynne Taylor, pointed out that the water was collected while the area was under a boil water notice. She said they were aware of the water quality issue and were actively addressing it.

Even with the boil water notice, Rhonda Simmons said there was a problem with communication.

“If you’re passing out water, why did we not know where we could go to get the water? How do we know that the water is available? Because if the water is not drinkable, we’re supposed to get water,” said Simmons. “We’re paying this money for this water every month, and we’re not even having access to this drinking water.”

The board said they informed people about where to get bottled water through their public alert system.

Water Operator Steve Hartley said the discolored water some people are seeing is naturally occurring. “Even though it had that tint, that water was perfectly safe to drink, but you still want it clearer than that,” he said.

He also said they are increasing the amount of chlorine and the number of flushes they will complete to remove the dark coloration.

“But the thing is, every time there is a major leak, we start over,” said Hartley. “I mean every time, if I flush and then fix a line down there near you, the water quality issues start all over again.”

Since last year’s winter storm in February, Stryker Lake Water Supply has seen an increase in problems due to the more than 50-year-old infrastructure. The board says drought conditions have only made things worse.

