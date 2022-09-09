6 East Texas students to compete in national angler tournament

DECATUR, Alabama (KTRE) - Out of the seven Texas student-athletes who will compete in the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine, six of them will be representing East Texas.

Testing their skills against some of the country’s best young anglers will be Henderson High School senior Trace Antunes, Chireno High School junior Barrett Bennefield, senior Caleb Cason, Hallsville High School senior Logan Clark, Cayuga High School senior Kolten Goolsby and Sabine High School junior Hunter Stuckey.

The national tournament will give young anglers the opportunity to impress college recruiters and score college scholarships from any of the colleges that will be attending this showcase. This combine will test the students skill on the water and their knowledge of the sport as a whole.

Across the U.S., there are more than 900 B.A.S.S.-affiliated high school fishing teams with an excess of 9,400 anglers competing in a variety tournaments. At the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine only 100 of the nation’s top anglers will participate and provide recruiters with a unique opportunity to gain more insight into the athletes hoping to make a career out of this growing sport.

“Just like any other high school sport, there are thousands of participants across the country and it’s hard for us anglers to connect with colleges that are perfect for us,” explained Barret Bennefield. “The High School Combine allows anglers who really want to pursue a college bass fishing career an opportunity to talk with the different colleges and find the right fit for us.”

Only 18 colleges offering bass fishing scholarships were invited to attend the event which is set to take place Sept. 16-18 in Decatur, Alabama.

