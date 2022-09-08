Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of 37th street and where they found a woman shot. She was immediately taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Officers say they do not have a description of the shooter at this time. They are however, looking for a dark gray Chrysler 300 in connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys home on FM 2493.
Fire destroys family’s ‘dream home’ near Bullard
Cheryl Lane
Judge quashes motion to dismiss evidence against Whitehouse woman indicted on child abuse charge
From top left, clockwise: Keyvon Dunbar, Jacari Williams, Insan Thomas, Amarieon Embury and...
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
Vontrequel Nickleberry was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Man headed to prison for Cass County softball field murder
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana

Latest News

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late...
Lufkin Police investigating late-night shooting at park
The free concert is from 5 to 9 p.m. this Friday night at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
Tiny Evie Rocks holding free suicide, mental health awareness rock concert Friday in Tyler
East Texas Food Bank and Bethel Bible Church Hope Campus partnership
East Texas Food Bank gives away free food every first Wednesday of month
storm drain in downtown tyler
City of Tyler proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements
Safe2SpeakUp app
New app allows Tyler ISD students to anonymously report bullying