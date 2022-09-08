West Harrison Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - West Harrison Water Supply has been given the all clear to lift their boil water notice.

According to Leanna Echols. general manager of the water supply corporation, the laboratory samples do not contain harmful bacteria, and all West Harrison customers regardless of address are now no longer required to boil water.

All leaks have been repaired but you may experience air or white cloudy water, she added; this is not harmful and takes some time to clear. If you have a loss of service or brown or red water please do not hesitate to contact the water supply at 903-668-2450.

