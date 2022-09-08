Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas teachers struggle with supply costs despite tax breaks

“With inflation and everything, it just does not even come close to meeting those needs,” said Velma Penny Elementary School Principal Kaela Deslatte.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in 20 years, teachers can deduct more for school supplies. According to the IRS, teachers will now be able to deduct up to $300 out of pocket classroom expenses in 2022, up from $250. East Texas teachers tell KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti, the additional $50 does not compare to what they spend to provide their children with the best education.

"With inflation and everything, it just does not even come close to meeting those needs," said Velma Penny Elementary School Principal Kaela Deslatte.

