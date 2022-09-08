Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy coach said he’s proud of team following 4-OT win

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Head Coach said his team showed tremendous perseverance in their four-overtime win over Tyler Friday night.

“It came down to one play,” Willis said.

Willis said the team’s defense was key to the win.

Tyler Legacy plays state powerhouse Longview Friday.

Willis’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

